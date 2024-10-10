Broadscale Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) Trading 0.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. 5,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 7,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Broadscale Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

Broadscale Acquisition Company Profile

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

