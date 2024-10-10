Brokerages Set Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Target Price at $71.36

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.09.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Astera Labs from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Stock Up 15.6 %

NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $61.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.59. Astera Labs has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Astera Labs will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,701,698.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 333,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,482,353.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Astera Labs news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,701,698.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 333,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,482,353.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 37,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $1,861,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 498,863 shares in the company, valued at $25,102,786.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,791 shares of company stock worth $12,933,588.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 91,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 11,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.