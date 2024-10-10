Brokerages Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Target Price at $157.00

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DVA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,431,136.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,299,008.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,482 shares of company stock worth $27,387,069. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 58.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 21.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 18.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $159.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.38. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $166.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DaVita will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

