Brokerages Set Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) PT at C$25.72

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.72.

GEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.55. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$19.33 and a 12 month high of C$23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.02. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of C$3.23 billion for the quarter.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.72%.

Insider Transactions at Gibson Energy

In other news, Director Curtis Philippon bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$506,690.00. In other news, Director Margaret Cahill Montana acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.52 per share, with a total value of C$73,168.00. Also, Director Curtis Philippon purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$506,690.00. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

