Brokerages Set LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) PT at $112.20

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.20.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LCII

LCI Industries Stock Performance

LCII opened at $118.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.82 and a 200 day moving average of $111.10. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.18 and a fifty-two week high of $131.36.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCII. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 98.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 56.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,454,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.