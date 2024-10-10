Brokerages Set NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Target Price at GBX 347.50

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 347.50 ($4.55).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on NWG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.43) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.84) to GBX 420 ($5.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NWG

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

LON:NWG opened at GBX 349.80 ($4.58) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 339.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 318.16. The firm has a market cap of £29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 744.26, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 168 ($2.20) and a one year high of GBX 372.70 ($4.88).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,829.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NatWest Group

In related news, insider Yasmin Jetha bought 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.50) per share, with a total value of £2,896.48 ($3,790.71). Company insiders own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.