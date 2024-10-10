Brokerages Set Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT at $163.21

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $111.62 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.04 and a 200-day moving average of $136.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.36.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $139,527.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,860,621.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $135,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,028.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $139,527.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,860,621.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,798 shares of company stock valued at $9,274,196 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

