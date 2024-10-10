Brokerages Set PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Price Target at $47.67

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.67.

PCH has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $42.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $50.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.54.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $320.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.01 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 315.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $177,354.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,871.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

