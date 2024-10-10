Brokerages Set Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) PT at $66.12

Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Reddit from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Reddit from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Reddit Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RDDT opened at $70.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.90. Reddit has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $78.08.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reddit will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reddit news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 45,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $2,473,119.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,499,597.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,748. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 45,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $2,473,119.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,597.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,993 shares of company stock worth $19,517,419.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Reddit during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Reddit during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Reddit during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Reddit during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Reddit during the second quarter valued at about $88,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

