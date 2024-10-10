Brokerages Set Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Price Target at $68.71

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.71.
Several brokerages have commented on SLNO. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SLNO
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $8,557,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,088,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,444,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $6,533,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 267.7% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 554,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 403,584 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance
Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $51.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.20. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $56.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of -1.45.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Soleno Therapeutics
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Soleno Therapeutics
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.