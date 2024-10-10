Brokerages Set Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Price Target at $68.71

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNOGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.71.

Several brokerages have commented on SLNO. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $24,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,816,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,185,149.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kristen Yen sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $229,628.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,525.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $24,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,816,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,185,149.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 771,441 shares of company stock worth $37,178,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $8,557,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,088,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,444,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $6,533,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 267.7% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 554,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 403,584 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $51.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.20. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $56.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of -1.45.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

