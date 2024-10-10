Brokerages Set United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Target Price at $694.46

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $714.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $860.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,649,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $813.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $739.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $697.83. The company has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $826.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

