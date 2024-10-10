Brokers Issue Forecasts for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Eastman Chemical in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $7.66 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.84 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.07.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $109.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.09. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $114.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,839,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,332,904,000 after acquiring an additional 61,580 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 649.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,511,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,740 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,355,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,203,000 after buying an additional 168,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,435,000 after buying an additional 198,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,240,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,454,000 after buying an additional 40,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 41.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

