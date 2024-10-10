Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Receives Outperform Rating from Macquarie

Macquarie reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

BKD has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.67.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BKD opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $777.54 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 51.31% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,271,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,774,000 after acquiring an additional 220,199 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 5,897,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,353 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,961,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 63.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,159,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,473 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 70.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,194,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after buying an additional 907,157 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

