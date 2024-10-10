Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 281.4% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BPYPO traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.80. 3,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,484. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $17.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

