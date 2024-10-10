Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,195 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Reinsurance were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 74.0% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 55,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares during the period. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Brookfield Reinsurance stock opened at $52.86 on Thursday. Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average of $44.82.

Brookfield Reinsurance Announces Dividend

Brookfield Reinsurance ( NYSE:BNRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.14%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.34%.

Brookfield Reinsurance Company Profile

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

