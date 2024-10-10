Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after buying an additional 11,023,109 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,049 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,251,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $395,729,000 after buying an additional 249,678 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,938,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $372,135,000 after buying an additional 75,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,047,000 after buying an additional 3,868,683 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $86.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $86.67.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

