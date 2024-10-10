Brookstone Capital Management Buys 12,609 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,075,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,218,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,346.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 668,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 659,449 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,533.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 522,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after buying an additional 490,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,254,000 after buying an additional 422,978 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.40 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
