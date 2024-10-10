Brookstone Capital Management Grows Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $881,848,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,560,000 after buying an additional 20,278 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $521,767,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 97.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,966,000 after acquiring an additional 884,703 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $406.92 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $409.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total transaction of $7,893,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,374.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total value of $264,675.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,679.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total value of $7,893,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,326,894. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.