Brookstone Capital Management Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $86.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 239.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

