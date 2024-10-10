Brookstone Capital Management Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $598.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $609.15. The stock has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

