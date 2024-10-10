Brookstone Capital Management Has $7.81 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,806 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BND stock opened at $73.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.