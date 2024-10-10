Brookstone Capital Management Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $284.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.83. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.74.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,118.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

