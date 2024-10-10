Brookstone Capital Management Increases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,679 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $10,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 354.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,364.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,364.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,690.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $1,762,904. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

