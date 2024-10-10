Brookstone Capital Management Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,106 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Visa by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $2,601,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.04.

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:V opened at $276.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.03 and a 12 month high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

