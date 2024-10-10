Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 16,744 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,744 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE:BMY opened at $52.80 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average is $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

