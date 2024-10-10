Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 2,032 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,317,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,420,430,000 after acquiring an additional 324,829 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,771,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,179,000 after purchasing an additional 222,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,212,000 after purchasing an additional 84,327 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $114.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

