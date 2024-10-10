Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 953 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %
Procter & Gamble stock opened at $169.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $399.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.66 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.63.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.05.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.