Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 953 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $169.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $399.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.66 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.63.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.05.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

