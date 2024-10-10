Brookstone Capital Management Raises Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,234 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.53% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $266,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $16.14 on Thursday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $17.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62.

