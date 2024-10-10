Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,345 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4,871.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,362,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,334,684 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,411 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $430,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

