Brookstone Capital Management Sells 2,290 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,677,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,372 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 20,275.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,205,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,100 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $217,995,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,615,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,840,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,884,000 after buying an additional 493,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $277.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $157.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $278.10.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.