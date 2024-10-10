Brookstone Capital Management Sells 6,201 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $11,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $202.97 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $207.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.28.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

