Brookstone Capital Management Sells 6,682 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,682 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $9,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

