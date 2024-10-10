Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Buys 248 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 56.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,942.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nomura downgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Motors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.47.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

