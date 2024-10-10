Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,161,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BMY opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

