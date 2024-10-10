Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 63,499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $7,854,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 247,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,184,000 after acquiring an additional 20,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $205.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $255.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.84.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.