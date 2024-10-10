Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Has $195,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average is $69.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,856 shares of company stock worth $6,398,604. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.