Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $23.46 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.96.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

