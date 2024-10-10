Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,111.80.

ASML Trading Up 2.6 %

ASML stock opened at $845.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $333.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $573.86 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $847.15 and a 200-day moving average of $926.76.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.