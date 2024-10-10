Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Has $94,000 Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 122.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 293.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.4 %

RY stock opened at $122.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.16. The company has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $125.28.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.99%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

