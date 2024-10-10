Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $213.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

