Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Purchases 170 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in Novartis by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.70.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $115.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.53 and a 200 day moving average of $106.93.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.