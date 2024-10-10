Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Reduces Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Embraer by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Embraer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,358,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Embraer by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Embraer by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 13,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.50. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. Embraer had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

ERJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

