Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Sells 143 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2,643.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,209,000 after buying an additional 1,128,066 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $77,634,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in ONEOK by 28.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,059,000 after purchasing an additional 825,464 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 3,648.4% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 501,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in ONEOK by 370.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 615,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,327,000 after purchasing an additional 484,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $94.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.33 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

