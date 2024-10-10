Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Sells 31 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC decreased its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 481,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,646,000 after buying an additional 21,670 shares during the period. Mango Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $1,659,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,659,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $469.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $225.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $464.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.72. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $361.02 and a fifty-two week high of $483.36.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

