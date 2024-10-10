Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Sells 3,587 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,553,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,008 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 822.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 998,995 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 27.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,036,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,718,000 after acquiring an additional 864,951 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 361.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 492,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 36.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,410,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after acquiring an additional 376,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

