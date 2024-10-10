Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Sells 576 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC reduced its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,644,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,098,000 after acquiring an additional 232,148 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $32.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.75 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HMC

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.