Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Sells 93 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $134.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $119.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.