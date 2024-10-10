Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Trims Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC cut its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SAP alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth $58,936,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,195,000 after acquiring an additional 108,729 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,479,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth about $20,532,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the first quarter worth about $14,940,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.17.

SAP Price Performance

SAP opened at $228.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.58. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $127.30 and a 52-week high of $231.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.