Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Brunswick worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 92.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 6.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Brunswick by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.9 %

Brunswick stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,963. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $99.68. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.84 and its 200 day moving average is $80.16.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $29,119.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,155.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

