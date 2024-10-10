BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Buys New Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $20,418,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $3,183,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $982,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $2,155,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $474.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $487.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.71. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

